Water sinks Cyprus online services

Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
The Cyprus government’s online services and websites have been taken offline to assess damage after a water leak in a ministry basement holding IT servers, officials said on Tuesday.
The services have been down since Monday afternoon when water leaked into the server room at the Finance Ministry in the European Union member.
An inquiry has been ordered into why the sensitive electronic equipment had not been moved following a cabinet decision to do so in November.
The leak meant all government websites, emails and online services were disconnected as a precaution.
Officials could not say when government services will be back online. The government call centre had been restored and was operational, however.
“Unfortunately, the systems were placed at the Finance Ministry in a way that exposed them to a possible accident, even though the cabinet decided in November 2022 to move the equipment,” an official statement said.
Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the probe would cover whether measures to protect the equipment had been taken at the server site.
“The positive thing is that data has not been lost, so once the servers are restored, the government’s websites and email systems can gradually start functioning,” he told reporters.
The Cyprus land registry department had only recently resumed normal operations after being knocked out for several weeks by a hacking attack on its systems.
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house
Taiwan says its forces will 'not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes' and would respond 'appropriately' to China's drills as manoeuvres around island country go on amidst multiple airforce sorties
Spate of recruitment scams in state under its current government has brought the future of the state youth in danger, with Congress only ray of hope
German group's rescue vessel picks up 22 off the water and two bodies as flimsy vessel running illegal migrants from Tunisia to Italy sinks
Lydell Grant, who had been found innocent of murder after serving seven years of his previous sentence, now charged with shooting a motorist