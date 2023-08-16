Watch: Shocking video shows river bursting through Italian town, covering streets in mud

Some 120 people had been displaced due to the incident, according to reports

Wed 16 Aug 2023

A number of pedestrians were walking on the streets of the Alpine city of Bardonecchia, in Italy when all of a sudden, the river burst its banks and broke through a bridge wall.

An eyewitness video shot on Sunday (August 13) shows a torrent of black water from the Merdovine River splashing through the area — covering the town in thick mud.

Here's the video:

Italian news agency Ansa said no deaths were reported and there were no missing people. However, some 120 people had been displaced due to the incident, according to reports.

Heavy rain was believed to have caused the river to overflow, triggering a landslide.

(With inputs from Reuters)

