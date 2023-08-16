Watch: Shocking video shows river bursting through Italian town, covering streets in mud

The children spent a month in hospital and were then placed in the custody of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, which detected the possible abuse
A number of pedestrians were walking on the streets of the Alpine city of Bardonecchia, in Italy when all of a sudden, the river burst its banks and broke through a bridge wall.
An eyewitness video shot on Sunday (August 13) shows a torrent of black water from the Merdovine River splashing through the area — covering the town in thick mud.
Here's the video:
Italian news agency Ansa said no deaths were reported and there were no missing people. However, some 120 people had been displaced due to the incident, according to reports.
Heavy rain was believed to have caused the river to overflow, triggering a landslide.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
The children spent a month in hospital and were then placed in the custody of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, which detected the possible abuse
Two militants were killed and no harm was caused to any military personnel or civilians
Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law also hit out at Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for linking his name with business tycoon Gautam Adani while speaking in parliament
In a statement posted to Instagram, Indonesia franchise director Capella denied involvement in any body checks
The attack occurred on Friday in a mountainous area some 95 kilometres (59 miles) from the region's capital Hargeisa
For every Ken doll sold today, there’s generally eight to 10 Barbies purchased, say experts
Bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors
Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in