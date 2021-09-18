Watch: Farmers in Spain participate in 'ugliest tomato' contest
The festival that fills farmers with joy is celebrated every year in northern Tudela
Spain’s popular tomato-throwing festival, La Tomatina, has often caught the world’s attention. Now, another unusual contest was held in the country for the ‘ugliest tomato’.
Several farmers in the country participated in the annual ‘ugliest tomato’ contest. Winners are awarded an Iberian ham — the world's most expensive cured meat.
A viral video of this festival that has more than half a million views shows participants submitting a tomato of the Marmande variety. These tomatoes are usually grown in the Navarre region and are also known as the ‘ugly tomato of Tudela’.
ICYMI: Spain's 'ugliest tomato' award, celebrated every year in northern Tudela, fills farmers with joy and the winner is awarded Iberian ham pic.twitter.com/lFPziNphwT— Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021
Santos Martinez, a participant, told Reuters that the tomatoes come out ugly because of the bees that germinate them. “They take the pollen from one place to another, but in this case, something went wrong,” he said.
Marisol and Vicente Martinez were the winners of this year’s competition that were judged by a popular jury.
“We did not grow ugly ones to come to the contest,” the winners told the news website. “The ugly ones come out by chance.”
The competition also includes the tasting of the quality and flavour of the normal tomatoes.
