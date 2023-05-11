Van explodes in Milan, setting nearby cars, motorbikes on fire

One person was injured in the incident, and foul play was ruled out in initial investigations

Fire engines are seen near burnt vehicles as members of emergency services work at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, on May 11. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 4:33 PM

A van transporting oxygen gas canisters exploded in a Milan street on Thursday, injuring one person and setting nearby cars and motorbikes ablaze, local officials said.

The city's mayor, Giuseppe Sala, ruled out foul play and confirmed that no one had died in the incident.

Sala said the driver of the van had told the fire brigade that the blaze had started in his engine. "He quickly grabbed the oxygen cylinders he was carrying ... He tried to limit the damage but then there was an explosion," the mayor said.

He added that the driver had sustained only light injuries.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which had sent clouds of thick black smoke into the sky.

Eyewitnesses said the fire appeared to have spread to a nearby building, which was evacuated. A local school was also evacuated.

