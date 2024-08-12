US 'strengthening' military in the Middle East; UK, France, Germany warn Iran against attack on Israel

No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East, says the joint statement issued by United Kingdom, France and Germany

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM

The US is "strengthening" its capabilities in the Middle East in light of "escalating regional tensions" by sending an additional guided missile submarine to the region, the Pentagon has said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Monday issued a joint statement welcoming the tireless work of their partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said they are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.

They called on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East," the joint statement read.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon statement came on Sunday, the same day that US Department of Defence Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder held a call between US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant.