US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, says the Nobel jury

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 1:51 PM

Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for research into how the immune system is kept in check, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance," it said.

"Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases," it added.