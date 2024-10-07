UN warns world's water cycle becoming more unpredictable

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo poses with the WMO's 2023 global climate report prior to a press conference in Geneva, on March 19, 2024. —AFP

Increasingly intense floods and droughts are a "distress signal" of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable, the United Nations said on Monday.

Last year the world's rivers were their driest for more than 30 years, glaciers suffered their largest loss of mass in half a century and there were also a "significant" number of floods, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said in a report.

"Water is the canary in the coalmine of climate change," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a statement accompanying the State of Global Water Resources Report.

"We receive distress signals in the form of increasingly extreme rainfall, floods and droughts which wreak a heavy toll on lives, ecosystems and economies," she said.

Saulo said the heating up of Earth's atmosphere had made the water cycle "more erratic and unpredictable, and we are facing growing problems of either too much or too little water".

Last year was the hottest on record. High temperatures and widespread dry conditions produced prolonged droughts.

There were also many floods around the world.

These extreme events were influenced in part by naturally-occurring climate conditions including the La Nina and El Nino weather phenomenon -- but also and increasingly by human-induced climate change.

"A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which is conducive to heavy rainfall. More rapid evaporation and drying of soils worsen drought conditions," Saulo said.

Currently, 3.6 billion people have insufficient access to fresh water at least once a month per year, according to the UN.