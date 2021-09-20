Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl

Reuters/London
Filed on September 20, 2021
Reuters

The baby is the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The baby, who weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kg), was born at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Saturday.

Beatrice, the tenth-in-line to the throne and the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

ALSO READ:

>>Netflix dominates with ‘The Crown’ sweep and ‘Queen’s Gambit’ win

>> British royals back Black Lives Matter, says Queen's representative

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the statement said.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

The baby is the 12th great-grandchild for Britain’s 95-year-old monarch.

The birth is good news for Beatrice’ family, coming on the back of a slew of negative headlines that have followed a U.S. sex assault lawsuit against her father Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210920&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929929&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 