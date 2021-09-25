UK's Prince Andrew accepts US service of Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit
A joint filing between the Duke of York and the victim agrees that the service was effective as of September 21
Britain’s Prince Andrew has accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
According to a joint filing on Friday with the US District Court in Manhattan, the prince and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have agreed that service was effective as of September 21.
Andrew has until October 29 to formally respond to the lawsuit, and has not waived his defences against Giuffre’s claims, which he has denied. A previously scheduled October 13 court hearing has been cancelled.
The agreement appears for now to end a monthlong effort by Andrew’s legal team, including lawyers in Britain, to block Giuffre’s lawsuit at the outset rather than have the 61-year-old defend against it.
Giuffre, 38, accused Queen Elizabeth’s second son of forcing her to have sex around two decades ago, when she was underage, at the London home of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Andrew has not been charged with crimes.
His lawyers are seeking to review a 2009 settlement agreement from a lawsuit against Epstein in Florida, to determine whether it requires a dismissal of Giuffre’s August 9 lawsuit. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.
Epstein, a registered sex offender, also had a home in Florida. He killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Giuffre sued Andrew under a 2019 New York law that gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse a since-closed two-year window to sue their alleged abusers over conduct occurring many years or decades earlier.
Maxwell faces a scheduled November 29 trial in Manhattan on charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.
-
Europe
UK's Prince Andrew accepts US service of Virginia ...
A joint filing between the Duke of York and the victim agrees that... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccinated pregnant women pass...
Expectant mothers who receive an mRNA vaccine can give protective... READ MORE
-
World
Israeli PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New...
The meetings were announced by Bennett in a statement on Saturday READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts,...
Some 45 items belong to the Before Common Era READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE administered 200 vaccine doses per 100 people
The country is going the extra mile, with fully vaccinated residents... READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Delhi beat Rajasthan in low-scoring game
Despite a stubborn unbeaten 70 from captain Sanju Samson, Rajasthan... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline