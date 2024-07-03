E-Paper

UK's Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts

Labour Party might win 431 seats against Conservatives' 102

By Reuters

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer attends a Labour general election campaign event at Caledonia Gladiators Stadium in East Kilbride, Scotland, Britain, on July 3. — Reuters
Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:23 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:27 PM

Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win the largest majority of any party in modern history in Thursday's election, according to a final YouGov projection published by the Times on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) analysis predicted that Labour would win 431 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to win 102. It gave Labour a majority of 212 seats.


The pollster said 89 seats were considered "tossups", with five percentage points or fewer between first and second place.

Even in a best case scenario the result for the Conservatives is significantly worse than the party's previous worst election result in 1906, when it won 156 seats, YouGov said.


The Liberal Democrats are set to win 72 seats, and Nigel Farage's Reform UK are forecast to take 3 seats, it added.



