UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff
The British prime minister is reshaping his senior team of advisers following departure of Cummings earlier this month
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership.
Johnson is reshaping his senior team of advisers following the departure of Dominic Cummings earlier this month. Cummings was seen as the driving force behind Johnson’s strategy on Brexit and most other policies, and his exit has been billed as a chance for a ‘reset’ for the British leader.
Rosenfield joins from Hakluyt, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016, the government said.
He previously worked at Bank of America as a managing director of investment banking, and spent over a decade working in the finance ministry where he served as a senior aide to former finance ministers Alistair Darling and George Osborne.
“Dan is a class act and an inspired appointment,” said Rupert Harrison, a former aide to Osborne who now works for Blackrock. He described Rosenfield as bright, tough and politically savvy.
Johnson has been heavily criticised for his response to the COVID-19 crisis and a failure to communicate properly with elected members of his ruling Conservative Party, which has stirred rebellion over lockdown rules and Brexit policies.
The decision to hire a relatively low profile former civil servant marks a change of direction for a prime minister whose inner circle was previously largely made up of alumni from the 2016 Brexit campaign, with Cummings at the fore.
The chief of staff is traditionally the most powerful political appointment in the prime minister’s office. Though exact responsibilities vary according the leaders’ preference, the job involves providing strategic and political advice to help the prime minister take decisions.
Rosenfield will begin work on Dec. 7 and officially take up the Chief of Staff role on Jan. 1, Downing Street said.
-
Europe
UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff
The British prime minister is reshaping his senior team of advisers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Africa faces wait for mass Covid-19 vaccination:...
Vaccination unlikely to start until midway through next year, keeping ... READ MORE
-
Football
Argentines mourn football hero Maradona as family ...
Maradona, whose life was marred by struggles with addiction, died... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Aviation bodies seek airport slots...
The current waiver expires on March 31. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews