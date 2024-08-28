Ukrainian drones strike Russian fuel depots, sparking fires

A satellite image shows smoke and fire rising from an oil depot amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, at Astakhov in the Kamensky district, Rostov Region, Russia, on August 28, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:08 PM

Ukrainian drones struck two fuel depots in Russia, sparking fires, officials said on Wednesday, the latest of Kyiv's repeated hits against Russian oil and gas facilities since Moscow's full-scale offensive into Ukraine.

A drone attack caused a "fire in a fuel depot" in southwest Russia's Rostov region, Rostov governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram.

Firefighters were still battling the flames, but no residential homes were threatened by the blaze and no one was injured, Golubev wrote.

A source from Ukraine's defence intelligence service confirmed the hit, saying the facility "is directly involved in the supply of the Russian occupation forces".

After a separate drone attack, a large fire has been raging for 10 days at another oil storage facility in the Rostov region's city of Proletarsk, some 200km from the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian drones also attacked an oil depot in the Russian city of Kotelnich in the northern Kirov region, the region's governor Alexander Sokolov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.