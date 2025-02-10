Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet, say organisers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his speech at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2024. AFP File Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected at the Munich Security Conference, where the war with Russia and how to end it will be high on the agenda, organisers said Monday.

Senior representatives from US President Donald Trump's new administration will also be at the gathering in the southern German city from Friday to Sunday.

The US delegation would include Vice-President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy on the Ukraine-Russia war Keith Kellogg, MSC chair Christoph Heusgen told a Berlin press conference.

Zelensky is expected to attend in person, allowing for potential talks with representatives of Kyiv's key allies, Heugsen said.

"We hope that Munich will be used — and we have signs that it will — to make progress with regard to peace in Ukraine," the former diplomat said.

"We assume that talks will take place on the sidelines. I will leave it open whether a plan will be announced at the conference.

"What I am certain of is that the conference will be used to see the contours of such a plan."

Heusgen added that "I hope we will make progress in Munich... the fact that the person responsible for this, Kellogg, will attend is an indication of this for me."