Ukraine to allow Indian students to appear for key exam from home country

Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the war broke out in February last year

By PTI Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 9:21 PM

Indian medical students who have returned home following the war in Ukraine will be allowed to take a key examination from India, according to Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. This was conveyed during her three-day visit to New Delhi.

"On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA issued a statement as Dzhaparova wrapped up her visit to India.

Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the war broke out in February last year. According to estimates, approximately 2,000 of them have returned to Ukraine, and are residing mostly in the western part of the East European country.

Under the initiative of the Ukranian authorities, students who are still in India can join online classes, and have the option to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) in India.

During the visit, the first deputy foreign minister held bilateral talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA, and called on the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

"Dzhaparova, during her visit, highlighted Ukraine's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India," the MEA said. "Dzhaparova's visit to India would facilitate cooperation between the two countries," it added.

