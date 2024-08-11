Ukraine says thousands of troops on incursion to destabilise Russia

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
Thousands of Ukrainian troops are taking part in an incursion into the Kursk region in Russia which aims to "stretch" and "destabilise" Russia, a senior Ukrainian security official said.
"We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses and to destabilise the situation in Russia as they are unable to protect their own border," the official said on Saturday.
The Russian army earlier said Ukraine had deployed around 1,000 soldiers in the incursion which began on Tuesday, appearing to catch the Kremlin off guard, as Ukrainian forces penetrated Russian defensive lines.
Asked whether 1,000 Ukrainian troops were taking part in the assault, the official said: "It is a lot more... thousands".
After days of official silence from the Ukrainian authorities, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the operation for the first time in his nightly address on Saturday, saying that Kyiv was "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory".
Russian forces likely used a North Korean missile during an overnight air strike on the Kyiv region that left a father and his 4-year-old son dead, Zelenskiy said.
"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in this attack, yet another deliberate terrorist strike against Ukraine," he wrote on social media.
"Pyrotechnic experts are still working to determine the exact data regarding this missile."
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo