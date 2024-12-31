Ukraine says naval drone destroys Russian helicopter for first time

Local residents take shelter in a metro station during an air strike alarm in Kyiv on December 31, 2024. — AFP

Ukrainian military intelligence said on Tuesday one of its naval drones had destroyed a Russian helicopter and damaged another one in the Black Sea.

In a battle near Cape Tarkhankut on Crimea's west coast on Tuesday, a Magura V5 maritime drone equipped with missiles hit a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, Ukraine's GUR spy agency said on Telegram.

GUR said it was the first time a Ukrainian naval drone had downed an air target. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no comment from Moscow on the helicopter. Russia's Defence Ministry said on Telegram its Black Sea Fleet destroyed eight unmanned drone vessels.

The downing of a Russian helicopter by a Ukrainian naval drone was also reported by the prominent Russian military blogger, Voenny Osvedomitel. The GUR said a second Russian helicopter managed to get to the airfield after it was damaged in the attack. In grainy footage released by GUR, a helicopter flying over water could be seen targeted by several projectiles. The aircraft is filmed falling down after the attack. Reuters could not immediately verify the video. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has ramped up drone production and developed naval attack drones. Kyiv's military has used maritime drones to strike Russian warships and facilities on the Crimean peninsula, seized and annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Naval drone and missile strikes have inflicted heavy damage to Russia's major naval base in Sevastopol and its Black Sea Fleet has been forced to rebase almost all warships elsewhere, Ukraine says.