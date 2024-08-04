Ukraine orders evacuation from several eastern towns

Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Ukraine on Sunday announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been claiming advances in recent days.
"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said, listing towns and villages located in directions where Russia said it had gained ground.
Russia said on Sunday its armed forces seized the village of Novoselivka Persha in eastern Ukraine, the latest in a string of frontline advances Moscow has claimed in recent weeks.
Now grinding through a third year of fighting, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has managed to swing the conflict decisively in their favour, even though Moscow's forces have gained ground in recent months.
Russia's Defence Ministry said forces had "liberated the settlement of Novoselivka Persha" that lies in the Donetsk region around 20km northwest of Avdiivka, which Russia seized in February.
Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages in the Donetsk region in recent weeks — many consisting of just a few streets.
Russia claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region — along with three others in eastern and southern Ukraine — in 2022, despite not fully controlling it.
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV