Ukraine condemns 'fake elections' in Russian-occupied areas

The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Friday criticised a vote organised by Moscow in four regions it claims to have annexed – Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – as well as in Crimea.
"By organising fake elections in the Ukrainian regions and Crimea, the Kremlin continues to delegitimise the Russian legal system," the foreign ministry said.
It called on partners to "condemn the worthless and arbitrary actions of Russia and not to recognise the legitimacy of any 'administration'".
The ministry also said the Russian officials in charge of the elections should be prosecuted.
In September 2022, Russia annexed the Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The authorities have organised a week-long vote across the four regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.
Fighting in those areas is still raging as Ukraine pushes on with a counteroffensive launched in June along a vast front of almost 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).
The German foreign ministry said on social media: "we don't recognise Russia's attempted landgrab".
ALSO READ:
The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, a report said
The women were told to sit in their assigned seats that were wet and had visible vomit residue
Israel's Weizmann Institute's research team says their 'embryo model' looked like a 'textbook example of a real 14-day-old embryo'
July remains the hottest month ever recorded
The company said its shot generated an 8.7-fold increase in neutralising antibodies in humans against BA.2.86
The Daikin MC55VBFVM Air Purifier is a breath of fresh air in every way
The European Commission named 22 platform services belonging to US tech behemoths