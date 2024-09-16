Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to join humanitarian effort in Russia's Kursk region

People queue up at a humanitarian aid distribution center for residents located in the building of a local circus in Kursk, Russia.Reuters File Photo

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 2:50 PM

Ukraine said on Monday it had asked the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to join humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region following a cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine's army remains in the Kursk region more than a month after launching the assault, in which President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv has taken control of about 100 settlements. Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces had retaken control of two villages.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had instructed his ministry to formally invite the UN and ICRC to work in the Kursk region when he visited the northeast Ukrainian region of Sumy on Sunday. The ministry confirmed that it had issued the requests.

"Ukraine is ready to facilitate their work and prove its adherence to international humanitarian law," Sybiha said on X after the visit to Sumy, from where Ukrainian forces launched the cross-borer attack.

He said the Ukrainian army was ensuring humanitarian assistance and safe passage to civilians in the Kursk region.

The Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that the invitations had been issued to the ICRC and UN, "taking into account the humanitarian situation and the need to properly ensure basic human rights in the territory of the Kursk region."