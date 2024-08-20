Ukraine adopts law paving way for ban on Russia-linked minority church

In a novel double manoeuvre, the Juice probe will first use the gravity of the Moon to swing towards Earth on exactly the right trajectory
Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday paved the way for a ban against a Russia-linked minority Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) which Kyiv has cast as complicit in Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
A majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, but the faith is split into one branch traditionally tied to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and an independent church, recognised by the world Orthodox hierarchy since 2019.
Ukrainian leaders have accused the Moscow-linked UOC of abetting the Kremlin's 30-month-old assault by spreading pro-Russian propaganda and housing spies.
A bill passed into law in parliament on Tuesday bans the Russian Orthodox Church on Ukrainian territory, and a government commission will assemble a list of "affiliated" organisations whose activities are not allowed. The list is expected to target the UOC specifically.
The decision to ban them would be made by a court.
A total of 265 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, with 29 against, parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram.
"Today we have embarked on the inevitable path of cleansing from within the Kremlin's agent network, which has been hiding behind the mask of a religious organisation for decades," lawmaker Roman Lozynskyi said on Facebook.
There was no immediate reaction from the minority church but it has said in the past that it had cut ties with the ROC, which is an open supporter of Moscow's war, after the February 2022 invasion.
Ukrainian officials dispute that claim and have launched dozens of criminal proceedings, including treason charges, against dozens of their clerics. At least one has been sent to Russia as part of a prisoner swap.
The legislation still needs a signature from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who described the move earlier this month as "aimed at strengthening Ukraine's spiritual independence".
He said the law should guarantee "there will be no manipulation of the Ukrainian Church from Moscow".
In a novel double manoeuvre, the Juice probe will first use the gravity of the Moon to swing towards Earth on exactly the right trajectory
The launch is scheduled for 3.38am ET on August 26 from SpaceX's launchpad at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
For the last 10 months, Israeli strikes have targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but arms depot strikes have been more rare
One of the deadliest conflicts for humanitarians was Gaza, with 163 aid workers killed in 2023, mainly in air strikes
Clade 1b has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact
Jonas was 37 and a prominent activist for a left-wing farmers group when he was bundled by a group of unknown men into a vehicle at a Manila shopping mall in 2007
It will be the Indian PM's first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Putin in Moscow
The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals