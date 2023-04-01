UK travellers face hours-long waits for ferries to France

The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
British vacation travellers were stuck in hours-long lines as they tried to cross the English Channel on Saturday, with the Port of Dover in England blaming the delays on bad weather, heavy traffic and processing delays by French authorities.
The port warned ferry passengers of severe delays and said it was “deeply frustrated” by the situation, which has become a regular feature of cross-channel travel since Britain’s exit from the European Union. Saturday was the first day of a two-week spring vacation for most schools in Britain.
While the port said bus passengers faced the longest delays, local media reports showed long lines of cars and trucks as well. Ferry operator DFDS said that due to the heavy traffic, it was offering a “shuttle service” that would put passengers on the next available ship as soon as they check in.
“Whilst freight and car traffic was processed steadily regardless of the additional challenging weather conditions and high seasonal volumes, coach traffic suffered significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume,” the port said in a statement.
The polling will take place in a single phase on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13
India's external affairs minister says the group's main focus is on economic and developmental matters concerning 200 countries in the world — not the war in Ukraine that had hijacked its agenda
In bid for energy security amid Russia-Ukraine war, country's second plant to also use American supplier after first made the switch years earlier
Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
The sisters were taken into a neonatal intensive care unit after being delivered, where they remained for a total of 216 days
Moscow's ties with Yerevan have deteriorated in recent months
The 37-year-old is also first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government