UK tabloid accused of spying on Prince William's 21st birthday party

A UK tabloid allegedly spied on Prince William's "Out of Africa"-themed 21st birthday using a private investigator, it was alleged at the High Court in London on Wednesday.

The claim emerged during a court hearing, which is part of his brother Prince Harry's latest legal battle with the British media.

King Charles III's younger son, who has had a turbulent relationship with the press, claims he was the victim of privacy breaches through alleged phone-hacking and the use of private investigators by a UK newspaper group.

Harry's lawyer David Sherborne said in written submissions to the court that an invoice, dated August 25, 2023 and titled "Out of Africa Story Royal Party Enqs", related to William, who is now heir to the throne.

Sherborne claimed this invoice was linked to a Daily Mail story from June 2003, with "extensive" details about William's 21st birthday party before it took place.

Elton John's husband David Furnish and British actor Sadie Frost are taking legal action alongside Prince Harry against Associated Newspapers, and both were present in the courtroom for part of Wednesday's hearing.

Harry apparently dialled in to the proceedings remotely.

A link allowed multiple people to watch the preliminary hearing, ahead of a trial of up to nine weeks which could be held at the same court next year.

One user appeared on the remote link screen as "Prince Harry".

Harry, John, Furnish and Frost are part of a group of seven high-profile complainants in the case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The group also includes actor Elizabeth Hurley.

The seven, represented in court by Sherborne, accuse the publisher of allegedly carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities to obtain stories.

These include allegedly hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, impersonating individuals to obtain medical information, burglaries to order, and accessing and recording private phone conversations.

- 'Lurid, preposterous' -

The allegations are firmly denied, and a trial date has not yet been set.

Associated Newspapers, which is defending the legal action, has previously described the claims as "lurid" and "simply preposterous".

The hearing will resume on Thursday with no ruling on the allegations.

Harry was previously awarded £140,600 ($189,000) in damages after suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in a separate case.

In another case, he received "substantial damages" after settling a claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in January this year.

Harry became the first British royal in over a century to take the witness stand in the now-settled case with NGN.

He has attended court in person on several occasions despite now living in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

The couple quit frontline royal duties in 2020 after falling out with Harry's family, including his brother.