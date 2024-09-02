UK suspends 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel

In this video grab, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy makes a statement on arms sales to Israel. Britain said on Monday it would suspend some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law. AFP

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 10:06 PM

Britain will immediately suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licences with Israel because there was a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday.

Lammy said the decision to suspend the licences did not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo, but only involved those that could be used in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"We recognise, of course, Israel's need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel's employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure particularly," Lammy told parliament.

Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Britain's ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.

"It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," Lammy said.

British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, and the minister said the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security, and Britain continued to support its right to self-defence.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision was disappointing and "sends a very problematic message" to Islamist militant group Hamas and its patrons in Iran.

Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders are being investigated for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people, by Israeli tallies.

The Israeli response in Gaza has killed more than 40,700 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.