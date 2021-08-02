UK summons Iranian ambassador over oil tanker attack
The United States, the UK and Israel have alleged that Iran carried out the fatal drone strike on MV Mercer Street
Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Office on Monday after an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.
James Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East, summoned Mohsen Baharvand in response to the attack on MV Mercer Street on Thursday, which killed a British national and Romanian.
“Minister Cleverly reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.
The United States, the UK and Israel have alleged that Iran carried out the fatal drone strike on the oil tanker, though Tehran denied involvement in the attack.
Calling it a “unlawful and callous attack,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that his country and its allies planned a coordinated response.
The strike on the Mercer Street marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.
-
Rest of Asia
Death toll from floods in China’s Henan...
In total, 39 people died in underground areas in Zhengzhou including... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies...
Britain opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from the US... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan president seeks defence of cities as...
Ashraf Ghani blamed the speedy pullout of American troops for the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Acts of kindness, sportsmanship...
This comes as mental health takes centre stage at the Games held... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Play areas, canteens to reopen in Abu Dhabi...
Adek has unveiled a raft of updated precautionary Covid safety... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: After 3 girls, Sharjah mum gives birth to...
Only one in every 700,000 pregnancies result in quadruplets. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for possessing child...
The offence covers acquiring porn materials involving juveniles via a ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police distribute umbrella hats, meals to...
Officials said the drive was carried out with full adherence to all... READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors