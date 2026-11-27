The UK government is inviting the public to weigh in on whether the country should change its age of consent laws, including proposals to make it illegal for significantly older adults to have sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds.

The proposed change, known as a "staggered" or "graduated" age of consent, would introduce different legal limits depending on the age gap between two people, while allowing teenagers to have relationships with people closer to their own age.

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What would a staggered age of consent mean?

The legal age of consent in the UK is currently 16. This means that, subject to existing legal protections and restrictions, people aged 16 and 17 can consent to sexual activity with adults, regardless of the age difference.

A staggered age of consent would introduce additional restrictions based on the ages of those involved, making it an offence for adults beyond a specified age limit to engage in sexual activity with teenagers aged 16 and 17.

The Close the Consent Gap campaign is proposing that a 16-year-old should not be able to have a sexual relationship with anyone older than 19. For someone aged 17, the proposed upper age limit would be 20.

Under this model, teenagers would still be able to have relationships with people close to their own age, while adults significantly older than them could face criminal consequences for engaging in sexual activity with them.

The government has not committed to adopting these specific age limits. Instead, it is inviting survivors, parents, young people, victim support organisations and the wider public to share their views as ministers consider possible changes.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he wanted survivors and members of the public to share their experiences and help inform the process.

Why is the UK considering changing the law?

The debate has gained momentum following the conviction and imprisonment of disgraced British comedian Russell Brand and separate allegations of sexual misconduct involving children’s author and television personality David Walliams.

Russel Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9 after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009.

Separately, Mia Latter, now 37, has alleged that Brand raped her when she was 16 and he was 30. Her allegation was not part of the criminal trial that resulted in his conviction.

Latter was among six women who made allegations against Brand in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand denied the allegations at the time.

She has since campaigned for changes to the age of consent, arguing that the law should provide stronger protection for teenagers involved with significantly older adults.

The issue has also drawn attention following allegations against Walliams, 55, reported by ITN TV and The Guardian.

Several women accused the comedian of inappropriate sexual conduct. One woman alleged that Walliams began contacting her when she was 15, while he was 36.

Walliams has strongly denied the allegations, including claims of grooming and predatory behaviour. He has also rejected allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

What has the government said?

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson said the government needed to examine what was appropriate when it came to relationships involving 16- and 17-year-olds.

She pointed to cases involving significant age differences and older men in positions of authority, saying the issue needed careful consideration.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden also said the question of a staggered age of consent would be discussed following what he described as “appalling” stories of powerful men abusing their positions of influence.

However, ministers have acknowledged that changing the law is complex, with questions around enforcement and how any new restrictions would work in practice.

UK to introduce new restrictions on NDAs

Separately, the government has announced that new restrictions on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) will come into effect in January 2027.

The changes will prevent confidentiality clauses in new workplace agreements from stopping employees from speaking about harassment or discrimination they have experienced or witnessed.

They will also ensure that victims of crime can speak about their experiences, including to the media, even if they have previously signed an NDA.

The announcement follows concerns that confidentiality agreements have been used to silence victims and protect powerful individuals accused of misconduct.