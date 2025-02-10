UK premier Starmer urges world leaders to test for HIV

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with Richard Angell from the Terrence Higgins Trust, as he takes a HIV test to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week, inside 10 Downing Street, in central London on February 7, 2025. — AFP

Keir Starmer has urged other world leaders to take an HIV test, after becoming the first serving British prime minister and G7 leader to take a public test on camera.

His office on Monday released footage of the UK leader completing a rapid home test in Downing Street on Friday, in support of a week-long nationwide initiative to encourage HIV testing.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates 4,700 people are living with undiagnosed HIV in England, with increased testing a key part of the strategy to find them.

Starmer in December committed his government to ending new HIV cases in England by 2030, with a new "HIV action plan" detailing how it will meet the target to be published later this year.

"I suppose my task now is to talk to prime ministers and leaders across the world and say, you too should do it in your own country," he told Britain's Metro newspaper, immediately after completing the test.

"If people test, they will know their status, it is better that people know," he added in comments released by his office.