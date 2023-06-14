UK police seek motive for Nottingham murders

A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre, England early on Tuesday. — AP

Wed 14 Jun 2023

British police were questioning a man on suspicion of murder Wednesday as they sought the motive for a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham which had left three people dead and another critical.

Two 19-year-olds, a man and a woman who were university students, were found dead on a city centre street with stab wounds after police were alerted at about 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Another 50-year-old man then also found dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles away.

A van, stolen from the 50-year-old victim, was then driven at three people, leaving one critically injured in hospital. After the vehicle was stopped, police used a stun gun to arrest a 31-year-old man, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to what happened. The BBC reported that the suspect was believed to be a migrant of West African origin with a history of mental health issues.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks," Meynell said.

The incident has shocked the city, particularly the student community, with Nottingham home to two universities with more than 50,000 students.

British media said one of the two teenage victims, named as Grace Kumar, had played hockey for England's Under 18 team. The other, Barnaby Webber, was said to be a keen cricket player.

The University of Nottingham students were attacked as they returned home from a post-exam party, the Times reported.

Webber's parents said their son was "a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".

"Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son," they said in a statement released to media.