UK police say two arrests made over 'terrorist' synagogue attack

The attack, which left two dead and three seriously wounded, had been declared a 'terrorist incident'

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 7:05 PM

Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism

Ideas, impact and a music festival: KT+150 Summit announced

UAE resident’s vessel on Global Sumud flotilla ‘assumed intercepted’

Two people have been arrested over a "terrorist" attack outside a synagogue in the English city of Manchester on Thursday, in which police shot dead the suspect, a senior officer said.

The attack, which left two dead and three seriously wounded, had been declared a "terrorist incident", added Laurence Taylor, assistant commissioner in counterterrorism policing at London's Metropolitan Police force.

