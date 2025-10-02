UK police say two arrests made over 'terrorist' synagogue attack

The attack, which left two dead and three seriously wounded, had been declared a 'terrorist incident'
Two people have been arrested over a "terrorist" attack outside a synagogue in the English city of Manchester on Thursday, in which police shot dead the suspect, a senior officer said.
The attack, which left two dead and three seriously wounded, had been declared a "terrorist incident", added Laurence Taylor, assistant commissioner in counterterrorism policing at London's Metropolitan Police force.