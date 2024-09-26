UK PM Starmer to meet EU's von der Leyen next week over resetting ties

Israeli raids on Lebanon on Monday killed at least 558 people, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer next week, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday, as he continues a charm offensive to reset ties between the UK and the European Union.
"There will be a meeting between the President and Prime Minister Starmer next week," said the spokesperson, without providing further details.
Starmer had also earlier written about his planned meeting.
"I want to reset our relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people. Looking forward to visiting Brussels next week to start discussions with @VonderLeyen," wrote Starmer on social media platform X.
Since winning election in July, Labour PM Starmer has embarked on several meetings with leading European politicians, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, over improving post-Brexit ties with the EU and EU members.
Israeli raids on Lebanon on Monday killed at least 558 people, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war
Some 43 per cent of voters pick Trump on economy and jobs vs 41 per cent for Harris
Ryan Routh was arrested on September 15 after Secret Service agents spotted him with a gun near the course where Trump was playing
The entire US Military is watching and waiting, says Trump's post on Truth Social
Some of her ideas build on unfinished business in President Biden's economic agenda but expand their scope and size
Former president Trump promotes deregulation; Democratic presidential nominee supports stricter AI guidelines
The nine-month-old king penguin chick has shot to fame for his 23.5kg heft — the weight of an overstuffed suitcase
Vance faces pressure after Harris's strong debate performance