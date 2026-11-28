UK pensions department says it was targeted in cyber-attack
The department, which administers pensions and welfare payments, said the cyber-attack prompted it to take services offline
- PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Nov 2026, 8:41 PM
The British government department that administers pensions and welfare payments said on Saturday that a cyber-attack prompted it to take services offline.
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said in a statement: "Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyber-attack on DWP's systems."