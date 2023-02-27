UK opposition Labour Party will vote for N. Ireland Brexit deal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said parliament will get to vote on the deal

By Reuters Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 11:51 PM

Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote in favour of the new post-Brexit trade deal, agreed earlier on Monday, party leader Keir Starmer said in parliament.

“We will not snipe. We will not seek to play political games, and when the Prime Minister puts this deal forward for a vote, Labour will vote for it. The Protocol will never be perfect. It is a compromise” he told parliament.

“I have always been clear that, if implemented correctly it is an arrangement that can work in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement. And that now it’s been agreed, we all have an obligation to make it work.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said parliament will get to vote on the deal, but no date for that has yet been set.