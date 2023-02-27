UK opposition Labour Party will vote for N. Ireland Brexit deal

San Francisco also broke a 132-year record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented as the mercury dipped to 4 degrees Celsius
Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote in favour of the new post-Brexit trade deal, agreed earlier on Monday, party leader Keir Starmer said in parliament.
“We will not snipe. We will not seek to play political games, and when the Prime Minister puts this deal forward for a vote, Labour will vote for it. The Protocol will never be perfect. It is a compromise” he told parliament.
“I have always been clear that, if implemented correctly it is an arrangement that can work in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement. And that now it’s been agreed, we all have an obligation to make it work.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said parliament will get to vote on the deal, but no date for that has yet been set.
San Francisco also broke a 132-year record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented as the mercury dipped to 4 degrees Celsius
The financing will support salaries in core government functions and sectors such as healthcare and education
Biological difference was more noticeable in female babies
Finance ministers of France and Germany support Ajay Banga's nomination
Tweaking old books for modern sensibilities is not a new phenomenon in publishing, the scale of the edits drew strong criticism
The accused reported his wife to police as missing one week after posting about her disappearance on social media
Officials also waiting for test results from several dead wild birds
The app is facing growing scrutiny from Western authorities over concerns that China's government could use it to harvest people's data