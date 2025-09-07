Millions of mobile phones blare in UK national emergency test

Millions of mobile phones across the UK blared a siren sound at the same time on Sunday as part of government efforts to better prepare for national emergencies.

The nationwide drill caused England's third ODI cricket match against South Africa to be paused while kick-off for a rugby league match was pushed back to avoid disruption.

At 3:00 pm (1400 GMT), phones and tablets emitted the noise and vibrated for about 10 seconds, while users also received a message saying it was just a test.

It was only the second test of the country's national emergency alert system following the first in 2023.

The government had in recent weeks embarked on a publicity drive to minimise any shock caused, including through announcements at rail stations and signs on motorways.

It has used the system to issue real warnings to local areas five times in the past two years.

In January, some 4.5 million people in Scotland and Northern Ireland received an alert during Storm Eowyn after a red weather warning was issued, meaning there was a risk to life.

A 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) unexploded Second World War bomb found in a back garden in southwest England triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.

The system is designed for use during the most likely emergencies to affect Britain where there is the possibility of a loss of life.

Warnings would also be transmitted on television, radio and where appropriate by knocking on doors.

Similar alerts are issued in the United States and Japan.

Only devices connected to 4G or 5G networks received Sunday's alert.

It came as officials seek to strengthen the country's resilience amid more frequent extreme weather events and concerns around Russia's war in Ukraine.

The government published a "Resilience Action Plan" in July which also cited the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump's tariffs and cyber attacks.