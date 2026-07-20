UK finance minister Rachel Reeves, deputy PM Lammy leave government

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves and deputy prime minister David Lammy left the government on Monday after Andy Burnham became prime minister.

"I wish the very best of luck to my successor, Andy and his cabinet. You have my full support, and I will continue to play my part in helping this Labour government deliver the change the country needs," Reeves said on X.

Lammy, who posted a statement on X, was also justice minister.

Business minister Peter Kyle also left government, Sky News reported.