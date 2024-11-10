UK minister rules out using Nigel Farage as link to Trump

UK Member of Parliament and Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage attends Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, on November 4. AFP

A British minister said on Sunday that the government is unlikely to ask the Reform party leader Nigel Farage to act as an intermediary to deal with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Farage, the Brexit-campaigner and self-described troublemaker, is a friend of Trump and was at his election victory party in Florida.

He has offered to act as an interlocutor between the British government and the Trump administration, which takes power in January.

The Treasury minister Darren Jones said on Sunday that the government would likely reject that offer.

"I think that's probably unlikely," he told Sky News, saying Farage, who is a member of parliament, should probably spend his time with his constituents rather than in the United States.