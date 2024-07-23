UK minister calls Rwanda migrant plan 'shocking waste'

Crew members of the French rescue vessel "Abeille Normandie" look after a group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy sailing back to the Le Portel beach after their unsuccessful attempt to cross the English Channel from the coast of northern France on October 2, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 9:09 PM

Britain's new interior minister on Monday branded the previous UK government's plan to deport irregular migrants to Rwanda as the "most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen".

Yvette Cooper, home secretary since Labour's landslide election win over the Conservatives earlier this month, said the UK had spent £700 million ($900 million) on the controversial scheme.

But she said only four people were sent to the east African country before Labour scrapped the relocation programme — and they went voluntarily.

Cooper said ex-prime minister Rishi Sunak's Tory government had planned to spend over £10 billion on the scheme in total.

The costs included "£290 million payments to Rwanda, chartering flights that never took off, detaining hundreds of people and then releasing them, and paying for more than a 1,000 civil servants to work on the scheme".

"A scheme to send four people, it is the most shocking waste of taxpayers' money I have ever seen," Cooper told parliament.

Conservative home affairs spokesman James Cleverly, who touted the plan when he was home secretary, accused Cooper of citing "made up numbers" and criticised Labour's "discourtesy" to the Rwandan government.

Sunak said the scheme would stop tens of thousands of migrants from risking their lives every year crossing the Channel in small boats from France to Britain's south coast.

"Stop the boats" was at the heart of his failed bid to win the July 4 election.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared the scheme "dead and buried" on his first full day in office.