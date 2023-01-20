UK PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seat belt

Prime Minister 'fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises', says spokesman

By AP Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 10:47 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 10:55 PM

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was issued a fine by British police on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt in a car while he was filming a social media video, Lancashire Police said.

Earlier, the UK Prime Minister apologized for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to £500 ($620).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.