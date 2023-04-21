UK lawmaker Alex Chalk to replace Raab as justice minister

Raab resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues

British Conservative member of parliament Alex Chalk walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, on Friday. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 4:50 PM

British lawmaker Alex Chalk will become the new justice minister following Dominic Raab's resignation earlier on Friday, the political editor for the Times newspaper said.

Raab, who held the posts of deputy prime minister and justice minister, resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues.