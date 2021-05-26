Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

UK health minister’s team rejects allegations from ex-UK PM aide

Reuters/London
Filed on May 26, 2021

He will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service.


Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock’s team rejected extensive criticism from the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service.

Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday that Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on Covid-19, including saying that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus.

“We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the Health Secretary,” Hancock’s team said, according to the BBC. “The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210522&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529669&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 