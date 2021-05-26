- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UK health minister’s team rejects allegations from ex-UK PM aide
He will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service.
Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock’s team rejected extensive criticism from the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service.
Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday that Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on Covid-19, including saying that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus.
“We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the Health Secretary,” Hancock’s team said, according to the BBC. “The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS.”
-
Rest of Asia
Dozens missing after Nigeria boat sinks with 160...
A rescue operation is underway. READ MORE
-
Americas
Several people killed in California rail yard...
The shooter was dead: Police READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE relations emerge stronger from...
Planeloads of medical supplies were sent from UAE to India as part of ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Belarusian plane turns back after warning about...
The pilot had received information about the airspace being blocked. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE relations emerge stronger from...
Planeloads of medical supplies were sent from UAE to India as part of ... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Supermoon sparkles in UAE sky
This full moon is the second of three supermoons in 2021. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park to close for the season on May...
The temporary closure of the facility is primarily aimed at... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid impact: More UAE universities offer...
Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board... READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa