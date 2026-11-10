UK foreign minister urges 'all-out diplomatic effort' to end Iran conflict
Miliband said at the G7 in Paris: 'We need to move beyond the 'no war, no peace' stalemate'
- PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 6:35 PM
- By:
- AFP
British foreign minister Ed Miliband on Tuesday urged an "all-out diplomatic effort" to end the conflict between Iran and the United States, warning a stalemate of "no war, no peace" was causing economic damage.
Welcoming comments by US President Donald Trump overnight that a return to major combat operations was unlikely, Miliband said at the G7 in Paris: "We need to move beyond the 'no war, no peace' stalemate, which is causing deep economic pain for our countries."
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"The status quo is bad economically for us and it's not a stable equilibrium," said Miliband, who also welcomed mediation efforts by Qatar.
"We must see an all-out diplomatic effort to end this conflict, prevent a nuclear Iran and the threats it poses around the world, and get the Strait of Hormuz properly reopened. Economically, that is essential for our country and the world economy."