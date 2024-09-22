UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy. AFP File Photo

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:35 PM

Britain will keep under review possible new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank and will act if it has to, foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday, adding he was concerned by actions that were inflaming tensions.

Britain announced sanctions against Israeli settlers in February and May this year over what it said was extremist groups perpetrating settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after a Labour election victory, indicated the new government would take a similar approach and said that further sanctions were possible.