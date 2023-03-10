UK: Father’s Day card but no knighthood for my dad, says Sunak

Tiger Woods' apparent ex-girlfriend wants to void non-disclosure agreement she signed when they became a couple
Golf legend and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman have reportedly split, with a legal battle on the cards, media reports say
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that he would give his dad a Father’s Day card but no knighthood, making light of controversy over the resignation honours’ list of former prime minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson has nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood in the list of honours he can grant as an outgoing leader, the Times newspaper reported on Monday, drawing accusations of cronyism.
“For me a big success is remembering to get my dad a card on Father’s Day, so that is probably about my limit of it,” Sunak told reporters on a trip to Paris, when asked if he would ever give honours to his family members.
“My dad’s going to get a card on Father’s Day and that is about that.”
Sunak resigned as finance minister days before Johnson was forced to say he would step down as prime minister, fuelling a rift between the two. Johnson has said he would struggle to back Sunak’s new deal over post-Brexit trade, saying his approach would work better.
But Sunak declined to be drawn on the specific issues around Johnson’s resignation honours list.
“I’m not going to comment on speculation,” he said “I don’t see these things until I see them so it is hard for me to say any more than that.”
Golf legend and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman have reportedly split, with a legal battle on the cards, media reports say
Central bank prepared to increase pace of interest rate hikes, says Jerome Powell
By starting a news outlet, she is giving voice to some of the country’s poorest people
Nine days after not receiving any response from the company on whether he was still employed, Haraldur decided to tweet his boss to catch his attention
At least 20 ambulances dispatched to accident scene near Qalyub city station to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals
After finding success taking women for trips on her scooter, 36-year-old now hopes to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team
American carmakers will lean on technology to keep the horsepower wars going among their electric muscle cars, a tectonic shift from the big, rumbling motors of the past.
Dollar soars against main currencies following Federal Reserve Chairman's warning