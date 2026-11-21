Britain and the European Union agreed deals on easing food trade and boosting youth mobility at a summit on Friday, resetting ties and opening broader discussions about their long-term relationship.

A decade after Britain voted to leave the now 27-nation bloc, rancour has faded and both sides have recognised the need for a closer alliance as the world order is reshaped by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs, China's dominance of critical minerals supply chains and war in Iran.

“Britain and Europe share values, interests and a global neighbourhood," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said ahead of the summit, adding the agreements would help cut costs, keep prices down and give young people opportunities.

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"In a more dangerous world, we are stronger together."

Burnham's office said negotiations had concluded, with agreements on food checks, youth mobility and an emissions trading scheme, while talks in other areas such as university tuition fees would continue.

Burnham, who was greeted on arrival by a string quintet, has said Britain should consider options for its future relationship, including rejoining the EU. On Monday, he said it was an "obvious truth" that Britain had lost more than it had gained from Brexit.

At the summit, postponed from July after the resignation of Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, the two sides addressed a small part of those losses with a package of agreements.

The most significant allows cross-border trade in animals, plants and related products, such as sausages or seeds, without the certificates and controls currently required. Britain has estimated this could add up to £5.1 billion ($6.70 billion) per year to its economy.

A further agreement will link the emissions trading systems of Britain and the EU, which would exempt British and EU goods, such as steel, from each other's border carbon levies.

Each side is also set to allow the other's young people to work or study for three years, but here divergences are clearer. Britain, mindful that immigration was a factor in the Brexit vote, had proposed letting in only 50,000 but has agreed to 100,000, EU diplomats said.

Divergence on university fees

Despite the agreements, some contentious issues remain unresolved, notably the cost of studying at British universities.

The two continue to differ over tuition fees, with EU countries wanting their students to be eligible for "home fees" at British universities, rather than the international rate, which is typically four times as much.

Britain prefers to offer only "significantly reduced" fees, and the aim is now to resolve the issue within six months.

Burnham's office said the timetable for when the agri-food, youth mobility and emissions trading deals would come into force had been agreed with the EU and would be set out in a joint statement, with talks on issues like tuition fees continuing separately.

Then there is the topic of Britain accepting EU rules, a sensitive issue for opponents of EU membership.

A key UK demand is that the EU grant it special status under the bloc's "Made in Europe" rules, notably for cars. The EU has indicated it is willing to grant this, but only on the condition that Britain align with its policies, which restrict imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

The draft joint statement had featured conflicting lines from Britain and the EU about the extent of coordination.

The final agreed wording said that, in sectors where cooperation had been agreed, Britain would "ensure outcomes consistent with relevant EU measures" to protect sectors and guard against circumvention.

This seems to allude to a Franco-German proposal that EU public money could be spent on British cars, through public procurement or subsidies, if Britain agreed to dynamic alignment with EU trade protection measures.

That could mean Britain adopting measures the EU has taken to restrict imports of Chinese-built hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, which London has so far been reluctant to do.