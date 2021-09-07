UK employers says Johnson’s tax hike will cost jobs
Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors.
British business organisations criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to increase taxes to pay for health and social care reform, saying they added an unnecessary burden to firms already struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors.
The announcement received a cool reception from businesses, who were asked to pay a 1.25 percentage-point increase to a payroll tax known as National Insurance (NI).
“Businesses strongly oppose a rise in national insurance contributions as it will be a drag anchor on jobs growth at an absolutely crucial time,” Suren â€¯Thiru, Head of Economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said.
“This rise will impact the wider economic recovery by landing significant costs on firms when they are already facing a raft of new cost pressures and dampen the entrepreneurial spirit needed to drive the recovery.”
The tax increases also included a 1.25 percentage point rise in dividend tax rates which stands to affect business owners and investors who rely on dividend income.
Manufacturers’ group Make UK echoed concerns about a dampening impact on Britain’s recovery from what was in 2020 its worst slump in more than 300 years.
“Economic history tells us that job cuts are most likely when the economy starts to open again after a downturn because firms need the capital to reset,” said Chief Executive Stephen Phipson.
“After witnessing large-scale redundancies at the height of the pandemic and the plug being pulled on the furlough scheme, government should be putting in place measures to protect jobs and incentivise recruitment. An increase to NI would have the opposite effect”.
-
Europe
UK employers says Johnson’s tax hike will...
Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lanka admits it is facing 'dangerous' foreign ...
State coffers suffered huge revenue losses due to Covid-19 pandemic,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Shashi Tharoor sings in Hindi, leaves...
The video has gone viral with over 492,000 views on Twitter READ MORE
-
World
Protester throws stones at Canadian PM Justin...
Members of Justin Trudeau's security staff, journalists were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has world’s highest percentage of fully ...
The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: GCC travellers can use their country’s ...
In Abu Dhabi, access to public spaces is restricted to vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid tests for vaccinated education sector...
90% of education sector staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased
Cap on number of people who can offer funeral prayers in congregation ... READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate