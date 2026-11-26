Britain's armed forces have contacted around 100,000 veterans to strengthen "preparedness and deterrence" as defence minister Wes Streeting on Thursday evoked a heightened threat environment.

The precautionary measure is the first such operation since the Cold War and concerns around 100,000 former military personnel who make up the strategic reserve, media reports said.

The move comes amid fears of Russian aggression in Europe following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

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Under the terms of their service, some former armed forces members are "liable to return to military service in exceptional circumstances, including a national emergency or a transition to war", a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement said.

The veterans of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force were being contacted to ensure their details were up to date and included any skills they acquired since leaving.

The reservists could volunteer for training and exercises such as NATO's flagship Steadfast Defender next spring.

Streeting said gathering such information should be standard and people should be reassured rather than alarmed by it.

"There's no doubt, and I've talked about this as have all of my counterparts across NATO in recent days, weeks, and months, we are operating in a heightened threat environment, and so this degree of readiness, I think, is a sensible, necessary precaution," he told Sky News.

Thousands of British and French troops in October took part in a military training exercise designed for defending NATO countries against a modern-day attack.

"These letters do not mean reserves are about to be mobilised," said Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey.

He described the initiative as "simply good housekeeping to make sure we know how to contact those who are eligible and keep up to date on their skills and experience".