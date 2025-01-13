UK climate activists target Darwin's grave with chalk paint

Two Just Stop Oil climate activists sit on the floor alongside the grave of Charles Darwin, after they sprayed "1.5 is dead" over it in protest against climate change in action, inside Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday. — AFP

Climate activists on Monday targeted Charles Darwin's grave with chalk paint, in the latest controversial disruptive action by protesters over the UK government's environmental policies.

The Just Stop Oil (JSO) group said two of its supporters spray-painted with chalk "1.5 is dead" on the 19th-century biologist's grave in Westminster Abbey in central London.

It follows Europe's climate monitor last week announcing that the last two years saw average global temperatures exceed the critical 1.5C warming limit for the first time.

London's Metropolitan Police said that officers arrested two women on suspicion of causing criminal damage "with what is believed to be powdered paint at Westminster Abbey".

"Police were called...following reports that the women had been detained by security," a spokesman said.

"They have been taken to a central London police station where they remain in custody."