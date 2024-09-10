UK calls Iranian supply of ballistic missiles to Russia 'a significant escalation'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R) speak together as they hold a joint press conference at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London on Tuesday. AFP

British foreign minister David Lammy described the supply of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia on Tuesday as a "significant escalation".

"This is a troubling action that we're seeing from Iran. It is definitely a significant escalation and we are coordinating," he told a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.