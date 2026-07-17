UK's Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour Party leader

Andy Burnham will formally become the prime minister on Monday

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 3:19 PM UPDATED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 3:43 PM
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Andy Burnham was confirmed as the new leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, replacing Keir Starmer.

Burnham will formally become prime minister on Monday. He said on Friday he had not yet decided who would serve in his cabinet but his team of senior ministers would reflect all parts of the Labour Party.

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Speaking on policy, he said that the government could not control inflation effectively without greater public control over essential costs, adding Britain needed to take a new economic path.

"If we don't have sufficient public control over the cost of the essentials, how can we have control over inflation, public spending, and the rest of the economy?" Burnham said after being confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party, succeeding Keir Starmer.

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