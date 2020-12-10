Europe
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson in London

Web report/London, United Kingdom
Filed on December 10, 2020

(Mohamed bin Zayed Twitter)

Sheikh Mohamed also met the UK's heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the UK on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed is expected to discuss geopolitical scenarios and regional issues during his visit.

In a tweet following the meeting at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said: "It was a pleasure meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. We discussed the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East and also strengthening and developing the relationship between our two nations."

In a another tweet, he said: "We spoke about the historic friendship between the UAE and UK and various aspects of cooperation between our two nations."




