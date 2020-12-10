UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson in London

Sheikh Mohamed also met the UK's heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the UK on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed is expected to discuss geopolitical scenarios and regional issues during his visit.

It was a pleasure meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. We discussed the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East and also strengthening and developing the relationship between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/pJFYI2Qbvd — (@MohamedBinZayed) December 10, 2020

In a tweet following the meeting at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said: "It was a pleasure meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. We discussed the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East and also strengthening and developing the relationship between our two nations."

Sheikh Mohamed also met the UK's heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

In a another tweet, he said: "We spoke about the historic friendship between the UAE and UK and various aspects of cooperation between our two nations."