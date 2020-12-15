UAE's Sheikh Abdullah meets Russian trade minister in Moscow
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is currently in Russia on an official visit.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation between the UAE and Russia in areas of sciences, AI, healthcare, food security, technology and aviation, with Denis Valentinovich Manturov, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry.
This came as the two ministers met over a business dinner as part of the current visit by Sheikh Abdullah to Russia. The pair underlined the two countries' determination to explore more prospects for investment cooperation across all fronts, particularly in the fields of trade and economy.
The two ministers also discussed the efforts made by the two nations as part of the global fight against Covid-19 and underlined the importance of supporting international endeavours to ensure delivery of Covid vaccines to all countries of the world.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the privileged relations between the UAE and Russia and the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.
The Russian minister likewise hailed the strategic bonds between the two nations, and affirmed his country is looking forward to effectively participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, set for next year. He expressed best wishes for a successful organisation of the global event.
Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Russian Federation, attended the meeting.
