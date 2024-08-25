UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack in Germany

A 26-year-old man, who is the suspect in custody for a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen in which several individuals were killed, is escorted by police on his way to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany, August 25, 2024. Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:52 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing attack that took place during a festival in Solingen, western Germany, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts.

The authority also emphasised the country's permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.